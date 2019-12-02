A shark came a bit too close for comfort for a young surfer in Florida over the weekend.
Seven-year-old Chandler Moore was surfing with his family at New Smyrna beach when he was knocked off his surfboard by the shark.
The encounter was captured on the family's Go-Pro. In the video the shark is seen jumping out of the water.
At first, Chandler thought the shark was a scared fish but the run-in isn't going to keep him out of the water.
The second-grader said he wants to surf more now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.