PULLMAN, Wash. - The family of Luke Tyler, a 19-year-old student at Washington State University (WSU) found dead on Jan. 22, has shared a statement following the report from the Whitman County coroner on cause and manner of death.
As we are preparing for Luke Tyler’s Celebration of Life, we continue to be grateful for the immense outpouring of support and love for our family, as well as the recognition of the impact on the many lives that Luke touched. Luke’s suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve.
We are continuing to work with the authorities to determine how in a short 4 months during his first semester at WSU, Luke went from a positive, compassionate, and kind young man to having a depression so deep that caused him to take his own life. He had shared with close friends that he was at his breaking point due to hazing at Theta Chi, and we look forward to learning the truth about his experience.
To honor his life and recognize the kindness he spread in the world, the family asks that you consider donations to “The Luke Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund” at Sail Sand Point to enable other children to learn to sail and love the water the way Luke did.
You can also find his obituary here, Luke Morgan Tyler's Obituary - Woodinville, WA | Ever Loved, which gives you more insight on the amazing human Luke was, and the light & life he brought to those around him.
John & Colleen Tyler, Luke's parents
The family states they are unable to provide any other interviews at this time.
Updated: Feb. 21 at 12:15 p.m.
On Jan. 22, 19-year-old Luke Tyler was found dead in his Washington State University (WSU) dorm room at Perham Hall. The Whitman County coroner has determined the cause and manner of death.
According to the release, Tyler died of acute intoxication due to a combination of alcohol and Bupropion, an antidepressant drug prescribed by a medical physician. The manner of death was ruled a suicide.
The investigation into Tyler's death is ongoing. Neither Whitman County Sheriff's Office nor WSU have spoken on the coroner's report at this time.