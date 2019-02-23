SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews are investigating after a fire at a commercial building on S Howard St. early Saturday morning.
According to the City of Spokane Fire Department, the fire was reported at 2:15 a.m..
When crews arrived, they discovered light smoke in the basement, first, second, third and fourth floors of the four-story building.
Due to the large size of the building, it took fire crews about 30 minutes to find the source of the smoke. Once located, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The Spokane Fire Department's Special Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.