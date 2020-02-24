WEIPPE, Idaho - The cause of a house fire in Weippe that killed three-year-old twin boys has been determined.
According to a release from the Idaho Department of Insurance, the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a light fixture.
Investigators arrived at the scene early on Friday, Feb. 21 with the first priority of finding John and Shawn Carr, who were last seen sleeping in the living room. However, the search was hindered by the collapsed roof and weakened floors due to the damage from the fire.
"This was one of the most difficult cases I've ever dealt with in my 35-year career," Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl is quoted as saying in the release. "After about five hours of searching, the twins were found in the kitchen area. The tragic loss of these two boys impacted every State Fire Marshal investigator and first responder there and no doubt the entire community of Weippee. Our hearts go out to the family of John and Shawn."
According to the twins' mother, Hanna Hueth, the boys had been sleeping in the living room when she went to bed around midnight. She woke to smoke and alerted the father, Chance Carr, who immediately attempted to rescue the boys, only to be driven back by heavy smoke and heat.
Chance returned to help Hueth out the window to safety before attempting to enter the living room again, with no success.
Hueth ran to the front of the home but was also unable to enter because of the intense flames and smoke. She was able to stop a passing motorist to call 911.
Firefighters from Weippe Fire Department arrived a short time later along with the Pierce and Orofino Fire Departments.
Although smoke alarms were said to have been inside the home, no alarms were reported to have been heard or found during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.