CCC Fire burning at 200 acres, zero percent containment

Jerrod Hansen remembers his childhood growing up along Canyon Road and the Coeur d’Alene River in Cataldo; swimming, fishing and cliff jumping were the usual summertime activities.
He says he and his family planned on taking a drive along the river, but CCC Road is closed.
“We were hoping to come out and get some photos of the homeland but it's kind of not the same today."
Instead, Hansen and his family watch as helicopters fly through and crews on the ground rush to the fire line.
The 200-acre CCC Fire is currently at zero percent containment.
The fire is burning up timber and dry grass along a steep hillside north of Cataldo.
Hansen says this never happened when he was a kid.
“I remember way back in the 80's the Yellowstone Fires were a big deal but I never grew up with fires in the area,” Hansen said, “and over the last few summers there's been fires in the area and smoke in the valley and the Coeur d'Alene area but nothing this close."
As for the fire, crews hope to get a handle on this by the end of Thursday.