UPDATE August 13, 2019 AT 8:20 PM:
CATALDO, Idaho - The CCC Fire burning near Cataldo, Idaho is now estimated to have burned 450-acres and is 90 percent contained.
Crews with the Idaho Department of Lands were able to re-evaluate the more more accurately, downsizing the fire.
Road closures are still in place for the fire as over 270 wildland firefighters work to fully contain the fire on the ground.
Road closures include:
- CCC Road to Alberts Landing
- Forest Service Road 259
- Train CDA from Cataldo to Kingston
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
UPDATE August 13, 2019:
The Idaho Department of Lands says containment has risen by 20 percent Tuesday, now at 70 percent, while the size remains 528 acres.
Crews say fire behavior remains minimal as they continue mop-up operations. While the fire is in the winding-down stage, crews still remain at full strength working to safely and efficiently complete containment.
UPDATE August 12, 2019:
The CCC Fire has now reached 50-percent containment, as firefighters were able to line the entirety of the fire Sunday. The fire remains at 528 acres.
Monday, crews are working towards the goal of complete containment as the fire behavior remains minimal with creeping and smoldering as crews continue to mop up.
The Idaho Department of Lands says a fire is considered contained when the mop-up standards of 100 feet from the perimeter and completely cold to the touch are met.
UPDATE August 11, 2019:
The CCC Fire is now 30 percent contained burning at 528 acres.
According to the fire's Information Officer, flames are not visible and the rain has helped crews fighting the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, the CCC Fire is now 15 percent contained and burning 526 acres.
The Sheriff's Office says mother nature helped them make progress on the fire Friday.
All roads and trails continue to be closed. Heavy smoke is still expected for Cataldo and Kingston area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Fire crews are continuing to battle the 200-acre CCC Fire north of Cataldo, which has no reported containment.
The fire is burning in very dry grass and timber. Heavy aircraft support has been dropping retardant and water, allowing two hot-shot crews to work into the evening constructing fire lines and securing the ridgeline.
Crews will continue direct engagement with the fire where they can do so safely. The Idaho Department of Lands says the terrain in the area is steep and crews have reported burning materials rolling down the hill and creating hazardous conditions.
Dozers will be working to back up retardant lines created Wednesday.
There are several structures at risk, but no evacuation orders have been made as of Thursday morning.
The CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Rd. is closed, while the Trail of the Coeur d'Alene bike path is also closed from Cataldo to Kingston.
Boaters are asked to avoid the lower CdA river from Albert's landing to Cataldo as helicopters will be using the river to resupply water.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.