More area businesses are stepping up in helping government workers affected by the shutdown, and this time they are offering those affected a chance to de-stress and wet their whistle.

This Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, the Coeur d'Alene Bike Company is teaming with multiple local breweries to provide beers for just a penny. Radio Brewing Company, Post Falls Brewing Company, Slate Creek Brewing Company and Montucky Cold Snacks will be donating (basically) beers for employees furloughed by the government shutdown.

Workers must bring their government-issued identification in order to get their hands on a one-cent beer. The events will take place at The Post Ride bar at 314 N 3rd St. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814 from 2-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Inland Northwest has seen several businesses reach out in order to help employees affected by the government shutdown, which has now lasted for over a month.