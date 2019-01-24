COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Mouth-watering, anticipation, hurry up already!

Those thoughts may come to mind while waiting for your bartender to pour you a beer.

After a long day, the crisp taste hits your lips and all seems to be right in the world.

But, what if you can’t afford that beer you crave?

That’s a real-life situation for some government employees.

“I personally have a friend who is in the Coast Guard who is out on duty on a ship right now and his family and him aren't getting paid right now,” Alex Castagno said.

Castagno, the owner of the Post Ride Bar and the Coeur d’Alene Bike Company, says he saw other businesses in the east offer cheap or even free services to government workers.

The Post Ride, along with several other local breweries, will offer penny beers Friday, January 25th, 2019, and Saturday, January 30th, 2019, to government employees who are furloughed due to the shutdown.

“Just helps kind of boost a little bit of morale for everyone,” Castagno said.

After Friday and Saturday, Castagno says they will sell the local beer for $1.50 to government employees until the shutdown is over.