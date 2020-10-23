COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council has called a special meeting to discuss the mask mandate. The meeting will be held on Monday and will start at 1 p.m.
Councilmember Dan Gookin posted on Facebook saying: "Another email today demanding "leadership" at the City, which is code for a city-wide mask mandate.
I'm not sure how such a thing would look. Without compliance with other cities, it's like having a non-peeing section in a swimming poll. Further, to make it work we'd have to implement strong-arm tactics, arrests, shutdowns. Such totalitarian efforts for a disease with a 99.6% survival rate would be difficult for me to justify. Yet, that's what they're asking for."
