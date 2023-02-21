COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d’Alene will look at ways to begin restricting short-term rental housing.
Some residents say vacation rentals are beginning to take over communities, and according to them, that doesn’t give Coeur d’Alene its homie feel.
The city council could potentially slow down those short-term rentals. Residents have complained of loud noise, parking issues, and litter.
“It is a resort town and people love to come here and stay, and a short-term rental is a valid option for someone who wants to come and they want a house,” but it’s not a valid option for residents who want to have neighbors, according to City Councilman Dan Gookin.
“The question is - how many short-term rentals can you have in an area before it starts impeding on the neighborhood or before the neighbors starting realizing ‘hey I don’t live in a neighborhood, I live in a hotel’?” Gookin said.
The issue arose in 2017 when those short-term rentals became popular. Gookins' worry was that an entire neighborhood could be taken over by these rentals.
“I was proven right and we have a block here, just one, where I know there are ten homes, and six of them are vacation rentals,” Gookin said.
Right now over 500 short-term rentals are licensed with the city, but there are many others, according to Gookin, that are not.
“Since we announced that we would be increasing our regulation, the number has jumped by about 25%,” Gookin said.
To prevent those types of neighborhoods from arising, the city funded a study and three measures will be proposed to the council by the planning commission.
- They could cap the number of short-term rentals.
- They could also fine owners who are not compliant.
- First offense is a $1,000 fine
- Second offense is a $2,000 fine
- Third offense is a $5,000 fine
- And they could decide whether or not to issue new permits through next year.
Short-term rental owners spoke out at a recent planning commission meeting, saying their rentals rarely cause any issues.
“I feel like you guys have me right here. I feel that the planning commission is very biased. There has not been one thing positive said about the short-term rental community,” Lisa, a short-term housing owner, said at a planning commission meeting.
“The parking and noise complaints are specific to those and those are issues, I can tell you as a real estate professional, are growth-related, more than they are short-term rental related,” Hayden resident, Josh, said at a planning commission meeting.
Although, Gookin says he’s run into issues with short-term rentals himself. He says he lives in a neighborhood that has those rentals.
“It’s constant turn-over. You don’t know who your neighbor is. People come in, some of them are friendly, and some of them are loud and noisy. They don’t really throw parties, but I know that happens in other places,” Gookin said.
The city council is set to vote Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.