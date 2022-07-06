COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday night to approve a new development plan.
The plan will give enforcement rights to the city council when dealing with annexations and new development.
“The development plan adds teeth to what we’ve already been doing so we do an annexation, planned unit development, we ask the developer to do this, that, and the other. Before if they just blew it off, we didn’t really have anything to say about it,” Councilman Dan Gookin said.
The new ordinance will give the council oversight of design criteria, height restrictions, conservation requirements, as well as open space and workforce housing.
“This is for big projects. If you’re just coming in and building a house it doesn’t apply to you,” Gookin said.
The ordinance also outlines fees, timeliness, termination, and procedures for amendments to these new developments.
A few weeks ago we told you about an 18-story condominium going up in downtown Coeur d'Alene. According to Councilman Gookin, the new development plan will not affect the construction happening on Front and Third Street.
“This really applies to new annexations and developments. It’s not going to be that often that it kicks in, but it is there and a tool we have,” Gookin said.
Kootenai County and the Cities of Hayden and Rathdrum already have a development plan in place. Councilman Gookin really isn’t aware of why Coeur d’Alene is just now implementing a plan.
“I don’t really know what triggered it. Of course, I’m just pulling this out of the air, but we have this huge Coeur Terre that’s coming in on Huetter. My guess is that might have something to do with it, but I don’t know. There’s usually something and then we find out later about it, but we haven’t gotten that far yet.”
The Couer Terre is a development project in which 4,500 homes would be built along Huetter Road in Coeur d’Alene. It drew a lot of pushback from the public.
Gookin says this new plan will offer more representation from residents.
“One of the concerns was about public input. This offers more public input because a lot of these projects before would be settled at the planning commission level and they would say this, that, and the other and it would never come to the city council. Now when we have special conditions, it will come to the city council, there will be a hearing, the public will have a chance to for input and we love public input.”