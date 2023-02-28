COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Two Coeur d’Alene City Councilmembers recently received an online threat. Others were mentioned in a message sent on Telegram, which is an online chat platform.
They called on council members, Dan Gookin and Christie Wood, among other people to be doxed. Doxing is publishing private information about someone especially as a form of punishment or revenge. It’s not illegal in the State of Idaho, but other charges can be pressed.
That message has prompted a complaint with North Idaho College (NIC) security and the FBI.
The message was sent anonymously after a symposium where the NIC accreditation was brought up. Discussion of boycotting a NIC trustees’ business was mentioned, but according to Councilmembers Gookin and Wood, they never supported the idea.
“We can play that game too. Dox the doxers. We have Dr. David Adler, we have Dan Gookin, and Christie Wood, both CDA council members. Let’s dox them. What they can do to us, we can do to them,” the message reads.
That sender also mentioned doxing current and former NIC employees, as well as the Coeur d’Alene Press.
“There’s quite a bit of anger and as city council members, we don’t want to get roiled in that kind of anger. We do want to bring the community together,” Wood said.
Anger that has been lingering in the North Idaho air for some time, mainly surrounding this NIC accreditation saga. Councilwoman Wood said at that symposium, someone mentioned boycotting one of the current trustees' businesses.
“All of us that are working so hard to save accreditation is because of the huge economic impact to our region that would be devastating, so it’s kind of counterintuitive to go out and boycott and harm our economic region,” Wood said.
That doxing message claimed that the symposium was a platform to dox. Councilman Gookin said that’s not true.
“No! Because it was a lot of talk about ‘well let’s hit these people where they live,’ which I disagree with because I think we should discuss ideas in public. These people are far too gone to discuss ideas,” Gookin said.
Gookin reported the message on the platform.
“The good news is they’re pretty lazy and they don’t follow through. The bad news is you never know when one of their people is crazy enough to actually act on some of the B.S. they talk about,” Gookin said.
Threatening or not, this type of online behavior has become a norm across the U.S., people fighting with one another and causing hurt. Unfortunately, it’s here in North Idaho and Wood says there’s just no room for it.
“It’s destructive. It makes it really difficult for government to operate appropriately,” Wood said.
NonStop Local called Coeur d’Alene Police to see if they plan to look into that message, but they did not return our call before publication.