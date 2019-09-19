The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department is welcoming a new pup to the K9 team, who will be the successor to another K9 retiring this month.
Lady, a 10-week old Labrador Retriever, will be handled by CdA Firefighter Neko Caballero. Lady has begun her training in searching for victims in disaster areas as part of the Idaho Technical Rescue Team.
Once Lady is considered operational and has completed 18 months of intense training she will replace K9 Otis, who is set to retire this month. Lady will be joining Duke, Murphy, Scout and Bear on the K9 team.
The Search & Rescue pooches have worked to become FEMA certified and their noses are best suited for natural disasters. The department is supported through a non-profit organization Idaho Disaster Dogs.
The CdA teams have been through many major deployments including the 2014 Oso Mudslide, 2017 Hurricane Irma, 2018 Hurricane Olivia and 2018 Hurricane Lane.