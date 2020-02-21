COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Fire Department fire investigators concluded their investigation into the early morning structure fire that destroyed six businesses on 4th Street and Lakeside on January 20.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, several pieces of equipment and electrical components will be examined in a lab to determine if there were any failures that could have contributed to the cause of the fire.
An investigation into the fire confirmed what firefighters reported the day of the fire, that the fire started in the attic of the building. The fire is currently being classified as unintentional with an unknown cause.
Fire investigators will now turn the building back over the owners so cleanup efforts can begin. Once the fire debris is removed, the owners can determine if the building needs to be demolished or if they can rebuild.
The fire department does not plan to to issue anymore updates on the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.