COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Schools Superintendent has made an administrative decision ahead of Monday's School Board meeting to move CDA Schools' High Schools back to the Orange (moderate risk) category.
Starting Monday, October 19, students at Coeur d'Alene, Lake City, and Venture High Schools will return to their previous blended model of learning.
Half of the students will be in-person Monday/Tuesday, all students would learn virtually on Wednesday, and the other half would be in-person on Thursday/Friday.
Superintendent Steven Cook made the decision in response to the COVID spike that's left one in seven Lake City High School students in quarantine.
The district said elementary and middle school students would learn in-person four days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
A spokesman said the board is expected to approve the superintendent's decision during a special session on Monday, as well as consider a change for the rest of the district.
