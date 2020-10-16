Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * DUST ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... NORTH CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTH CENTRAL PEND OREILLE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 630 PM PDT. * AT 532 PM PDT, AN AREA OF DUST WAS NEAR DEER PARK, OR 22 MILES NORTH OF SPOKANE. HAZARD...LESS THAN THREE MILES VISIBILITY. SOURCE...PUBLIC. IMPACT...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEER PARK, CHATTAROY, MILAN, LOON LAKE AND CLAYTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BLOWING DUST BRINGS REDUCED VISIBILITY, LEADING TO DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. IF DRIVING, AVOID BLOWING DUST IF POSSIBLE. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PATCHY BLOWING DUST WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, WARDEN, AND ODESSA. AREAS NEAR FRESHLY WORKED FIELDS WILL HAVE A HEIGHTENED RISK OF REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO DUST. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&