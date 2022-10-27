SPOKANE, Wash. - If learning to ice skate is on your agenda this winter, the Lake City Figure Skating club has the perfect opportunity for you.
As skating fans eagerly await for the CDA on Ice rink to open and the Ribbon, we now know that CDA on Ice in partnership with Numerica Credit Union will open on Nov. 4 and the Ribbon will open Nov. 19.
The Lake City Figure Skating club will be operating lessons at both facilities and at the Frontier Ice Area.
For more information on when and where the ice skating lessons will be held, click here.
For information on the opening of CDA on Ice, click here.