KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Coeur d'Alene man in connection to a recent truck and trailer theft.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling the Stateline area Tuesday when they observed a vehicle matching the description of one recently stolen from a construction site on I-90. A cargo trailer containing tools had also been stolen from the site.
Deputies contacted a man identified as 24-year-old Bradley R. Logan of Coeur d'Alene, and following an investigation, he was arrested for possession of stolen property and obstructing.
Detectives and Deputies believed the vehicle theft was connected to the trailer one. Following some interviews, they located the stolen trailer and its contents in the Hauser Lake area on Wednesday.
Authorities said the trailer contained over $30,000 worth of tools and that Logan was tied to that theft as well, filing more charges against him.
Logan is in custody at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. The KCSO says he has been arrested 26 times for crimes like grand theft, burglary, malicious injury, graffiti, theft and unlawful entry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.