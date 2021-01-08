COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 33 year old Kenneth Reetz was sentenced to service up to 10 years in prison for Injury to Child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. This sentence reflects the concerns that Reetz had seriously injured his child, then failing to seek medical treatment, according to the office.
Reetz was sentenced by District Judge Lansing Haynes, who ordered the first four years of the sentence to be fixed. The remaining six years are indeterminate.
"Reetz was evaluated as having a high risk to reoffend," the announcement says. "Factors considered in that evaluation included Reetz’s criminal history starting as a juvenile, his poor attitude about the incident, blaming the incident on his alcohol use, history of alcohol abuse, his need for treatment, and history of violence in relationships."
