CdA man to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest for suicide awareness and prevention

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With its views of Coeur d’Alene spanning for miles, Canfield Mountain is tough to beat.
It’s also a spot Aaron Rittenour has spent most of his time strategizing his feat.
"In about a week and a half, I'll be climbing the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest from sea level and back again here at Canfield Mountain,” Rittenour said.
He'll climb 16 times up and down, spanned out close to 65 miles.
“I've never done 65 miles before in a day myself,” Rittenour said, “the most that I've ever done is about 45."
Some have said that he might be a little crazy.
But for Aaron, this climb symbolizes much more.
“Back in 2017, I lost a really good friend to suicide he was 22 years old,” Rittenour said, “Nobody saw it coming; I didn't see it coming, many of us didn't.”
But that wasn’t the only time suicide would rear its head.
“Then about six months ago, I lost my uncle to suicide,” he said.
With the memories of both fresh in his mind, the call to action was simple.
Climb the equivalent of Mount Everest to help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention and the Northern Idaho Crisis Center.
The Northern Idaho Crisis Center, located on Kootenai Health’s campus, is a non-profit where those dealing with mental health issues can get the support and help they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“And I ask myself if my friend would've known about Northern Idaho Crisis Center or my uncle knew about places where you can go to find help,” Rittenour said.
Rittenour hopes to complete the climb in 20 to 24 hours, with breaks and re-fueling included, but the goal, awareness.
“There is help out there,” Rittenour said, “there is places where you can go and get help and your life is worth far more than you could ever imagine and there are people out there who truly do care for you and we want to find you help."
Rittenour says he will begin the trek on June 9, 2019.