COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer released the following statement in regards to the passing of Duane Hagadone:
“The passing of Duane Hagadone is an end of an era. Duane was a tremendous visionary and an incredibly savvy business person. He could have chosen to invest anywhere. But he choose to invest in his hometown of 88 years because he loved Coeur d’Alene. Our heartfelt condolences to Lola, Brad, Todd and his entire family. His legacy will carry on forever. He will be greatly missed.”