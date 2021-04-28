COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer will not seek reelection for a third term.
Mayor Widmyer telling KHQ that his plans have always been to serve two terms.
"I have started a few real estate projects in CdA and out of town," Widmyer told KHQ. "I will be traveling quite a bit working on those projects. I enjoy that so most of my business time will be spent on creating new buildings and fixing up old ones!"
Widmyer also offering advice to the next Mayor of Coeur d'Alene writing, "surround yourself with great people and give them the tools to do a quality job for our citizens. Always keep in mind that you are spending taxpayer money. Make sure you give them quality service and spend their money wisely."