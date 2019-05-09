COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene native and former contestant on NBC's "The Voice," Jacob Maxwell will be performing to raise money for the Coeur d'Alene Public Library.
Maxwell, who made it into the top 24 on the show, will be performing at the library at 702 E. Front Ave. on June 21 at 7:00 pm. The doors will open at 6:30 pm.
He will be singing some of his favorite songs and talking about his experience performing and interactive with "The Voice" contestants and judges, according to a release from the library.
The event will act as a fundraiser for the Library Foundation. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased HERE. Space will be limited.
There will be desserts, a no-host bar and raffle items.
For additional information, contact library staff by calling (208)769-2315 of by email at info@cdalibrary.com.