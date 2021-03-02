Tuesday was the first full day in court for one of the biggest shooting cases in Coeur d'Alene.
On July 4th, 2019, Tyler Rambo was shot 14 times by Coeur d'Alene Police.
The key question at the trial: was Rambo about to open fire on police or did officers misinterpret his actions.
Coeur d'Alene Police officer Jacob Proctor said as he was chasing Tyler Rambo, he and the other officers had asked multiple times for Rambo to drop the gun, Proctor said he never did.
Proctor said the 4th of July is the biggest event of the year in Coeur d'Alene and there were thousands of people there that night. Proctor said the officers facing off with Rambo were extremely concerned for the safety of each other and the thousands of people nearby.
He said because Rambo wasn't listening to any of the officers' commands to drop the gun, so one officer tased him.
Police said it was clear the taser didn't incapacitate Rambo, because he fired a shot, and they said he was moving his gun in the direction of police.
Officer Proctor said he would have preferred the night ended peacefully but he wasn't given that chance.
"Quite honestly, I would have preferred to not use my firearm at any point in my career, but I wasn't given that opportunity," said Proctor.
On the other side, Rambo told KHQ in an exclusive interview in 2019 that the only reason why he shot the gun was because his body tensed up from being tased.
"I don't remember the officer's name but he tased me and in the middle of me disengaging the hammer, so when that happened my body tensed up and I couldn't keep my thumb on the hammer, the hammer almost fell from all the way back to the firing pin and the gun went off. The gun went off and that was when they all opened fire," said Rambo.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning at 8:30 am and is expected to last two weeks.
