COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A fugitive from Indiana was apprehended by members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department Community Action Team Wednesday.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Braidon Nutting was wanted in Indiana for felony charges in reference to child molestation. It was believed he was possible living and working in the Coeur d'Alene area.
Coeur d'Alene Police detectives were contacted by Indiana law enforcement on Friday, February 15. Members of the U.S. Marshalls Service Task force, along with detectives, worked to gather information on Nutting.
A felony, no bond, full nationwide extradition warrant was issued out of Indiana for Nutting's arrest, according to Coeur d'Alene police.
Nutting was contacted during a traffic stop, positively identified and arrested without incident on Wednesday, February 20.