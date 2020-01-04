UPDATE:
Coeur d'Alene Police have ruled the 'suspicious package' as non-explosive.
CDA Police tell KHQ that they responded to the scene with the Explosive Disposal Unit as protocol to keep the public save.
They continue with saying the package was placed on top of a fire hydrant East Locust and 9th Street.
Police say streets in the area will reopen shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Coeur d'Alene Police Department are currently responding to a suspicious package in the area of East Locust Avenue and North 7th Street.
Coeur d'Alene Police said they are being assisted by the Spokane Police Explosive Disposal Unit.
Residents in the affected area have been notified about the situation.
KHQ crews are headed to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received.
