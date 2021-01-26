CDA Police asking the public for help finding sexual assault suspect

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault.
CDA Police said the assault happened in late September 2020 and was recently reported to the police.
It happened in a stairwell in a commercial building at 1800 block of N. Lakewood Drive in the Riverstone development around closing time.
Police said the suspect is in his late 20's to early 30's with a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic, and has an accent.
He is described as tall with a muscular build, shaggy facial hair, and short dark hair.
The suspect also has a tattoo on his inner right forearm.
Detectives ask if anyone knows the identity of the suspect or has any information that would aid in this investigation, please call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320, or e-mail a tip to policetips@cdaid.org and reference case #21C02943.
