COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A body was discovered inside a car submerged in Fernan Lake, according to Coeur d'Alene Police.
Police said the car is the same car that missing woman Sharon Archer was last seen driving on Sept. 28.
Coeur d'Alene Police said a citizen noticed an object under the water near the boat ramp.
The citizen fishes from the boat dock daily and told officers he first saw the object last weekend and then again this past Wednesday. The object was only noticeable when the sunlight hit it just right.
After seeing a Facebook post about a search party for Archer, the citizen called the police.
CdA Police said an identification cannot be made on the body in the car until an autopsy by the Medical Examiner.
The family of Sharon Archer wants to thank the community for helping in their search.