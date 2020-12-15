CDA Police Foundation collecting toy donations at Hayden Walmart on Saturday

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Foundation's annual Children's Hospital Toy Drive is full speed ahead as they collect toys and cash donations for local hospitals.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Foundation will be collecting donations on Saturday at the Walmart in Hayden from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
This is the foundation's last Saturday collection before they deliver the toys to Kootenai Health and Sacred Heart.
The foundation said if you cannot make it to the last collection day at Walmart, donations will be accepted at the CDA Police Department on Schreiber Way.
