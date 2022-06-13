COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene police are still investigating what they said was a meticulously-planned attempt to start a riot at the Pride in the Park event Saturday.
A concerned citizen made the call around 1:30 p.m. after they saw what they called a "little army" of men in white masks getting into the back of a U-Haul
CdA Police Chief Lee White said they were surprised by the level of preparation the 31-man group had put in and by the equipment they were in possession of.
The men are believed to be affiliated with the hate group 'Patriot Front' based on the insignia they wore on their uniforms.
White said he was aware of documents that outlined a plan to incite a confrontation and then use a smoke grenade to disperse and regroup in another part of town.
He said although police were aware of threats made against the Pride event by opposing groups online, they did not expect a group of this size to try and derail the event.
"I'd never seen that type of activity in this area in my eight years working for this police department," White said.
The person who made the 911 call is still being protected by police. White said that members of his department are currently dealing with death threats and it would be best to conceal the caller's identity for now.
White did say that a lesson to be gleaned from all of this is the obligation everyone has to report suspicious activity. He said it only took one person to make that call and they likely put a stop to a riot before it happened.
All 31 men, who were booked on conspiracy to riot, have bonded out and are no longer in Kootenai County Jail. Their court dates have not been released.