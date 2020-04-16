UPDATED ON APRIL 17, 2020 AT 3:19 P.M.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has released the identities of the two victims shot near 3rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue Thursday night.
Detectives say Noah Y. Peterson, 41, was shot and killed by the suspect. Peterson lived in Coeur d'Alene and his family has been notified.
The second man who was shot and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries was identified as 49-year-old Jeremy S. Pardue, also from Coeur d'Alene.
Coeur d'Alene Police have not released the identity of the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
UPDATED ON APRIL 16, 2020 AT 9:40 P.M.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An Idaho State Police sergeant suffered minor injuries when he crashed his patrol car into a fleeing homicide suspect on Highway 97 near Gozzer Ranch Thursday night.
According to Idaho State Police, a shooting also occurred between the homicide suspect and troopers along the highway. Troopers were able to take the suspect into custody with minor injuries following the crash.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the incident started when officers responded to a robbery on the 2900 block of West Fairway Drive at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The victim reported his car was taken by gunpoint and officers began searching the area for the suspect and the stolen car. While searching, officers received another phone call of a shooting in the area of North 3rd Street and east Roosevelt Avenue at 7:20 p.m.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the description of the shooting suspect was consistent with the robbery suspect. Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting to find the body of a man and a second shooting victim that was transported to Kootenai Health.
Officers continued their search for the suspect and eventually spotted the suspect and the stolen car. According to Coeur d'Alene Police, officers initiated a pursuit near I-90 that ended in the crash.
Detectives are now on-scene investigating the incident. The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is also investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Highway 97 in the area of Gozzer Ranch is closed in both directions for a crash possibly involving police and shots fired.
KHQ has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
