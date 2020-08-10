Coeur d'Alene Police is investigating after hate messages were found near Harrison on Sunday morning.
Coeur d'Alene Police told KHQ that a person found a flyer and gave it to police.
CDA Police said they do not want detail what the flyer had written on it because they do not want to give the person who did this time or recognition. Police said they also do not want to offend people by releasing the message that was found.
According to CDA Press, the offensive language included "white power," "Anti-Antifa" and denounced the Black Lives Matter movement. According to CDA Press, a number for a radical pro-white organization with a western Washington area code was also listed.
Police said they do not know who did it and do not know if it is connected to the incident in Airway Heights.
CDA Police said they are investigating and ask if people saw anything strange or have doorbell footage to call them at (208) 769-2320.
