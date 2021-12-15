COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - A man and woman suspected of stealing a package off a Shadduck Park resident's front porch Saturday were approached by CdA police Tuesday after being identified from security video.
The two, Rebecca N. Lassila from Coeur d' Alene and Bret L. Winter from Spokane, were located on the 1500 block of Davis Avenue. Police had determined that Winter had a warrant as a fugitive from justice in Washington.
While Lassila had officers busy admitting to her involvement in the package theft, Winter attempted to climb out a second-story window. Officers spotted him, and he went back inside and refused to come out until a K9 unit was brought in.
Officers were eventually able to arrest Winter on his warrant he was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. He was also cited for obstructing and delaying, as well as petit theft for the package. Lassila was cited for petit theft as well.
Officers recovered the stolen property.