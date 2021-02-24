Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Spokane and now the Coeur d'Alene Police said they have received multiple reports of the same theft.
CDA Police said a recent theft of a catalytic converter happened as a closed business on February 20 on N. Government Way.
Surveillance footage captured two suspects, a man and a woman, stealing the converter.
If you have information about the theft you are asked to call CDA Police at (208) 769-2320 or e-mail a tip to policetips@cdaid.org.
CDA Police is offering a handful of tips to help prevent you from becoming a catalytic converter theft victim:
- Park your vehicle in a secure garage.
- If you don’t have a garage, park your car in well-lit areas easily seen by people passing by.
- Install motion lights in your driveway or parking area.
- Install surveillance equipment around your property. Sometimes just the presence of security cameras may deter a thief.
- If possible, park near a surveillance camera.
- Install a catalytic converter protection device.
- Etch your car’s VIN number, license plate number or other unique identifier on the catalytic converter to make it easier to identify if stolen and later recovered.
- If you have a high-riding vehicle, such as a truck, van or SUV, as well as a lower-profile vehicle, park the low-profile one next to the bigger vehicle to try and make access underneath it more difficult.
- If you hear any unusual noises, such as the sawing of metal, or see someone acting suspicious near parked vehicles at an odd time of the day or night in a neighborhood or near closed businesses and carrying duffle bags or tools, call your local law enforcement agency right away.
