COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. -
Update, Aug. 7, 2020: The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in a stalking case from last week in downtown Coeur d'Alene. They arrested Spokane resident Michael A. Aquino II, a 45-year-old man who's now been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.
Alquino turned himself into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building Thursday.
According to Spokane County Superior Court records, Aquino plead guilty to armed robbery in the 90s.
Previous Coverage:
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man who's a person of interest in a stalking case.
Police said the man is described as a white male in his 30-40s, five-foot-ten-inches tall and having a "chubby" build.
He was seen wearing black or blue shorts and a rainbow NASCAR hat. He might have been carrying a black shirt around his next and a drawstring backpack (color unknown).
He was in the area of Tubbs Hill and the Cd'A Resort Boardwalk in the beginning of the week.
Contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or at policetips@cdaid.org (case number 20C31446) if you have any information.
