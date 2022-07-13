COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are now investigating a homicide that occurred on the 2500 block of W. Versailles Drive in Coeur d’Alene.
The report came in at around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police identified the male as 61-year-old Andrew Brake of Coeur d’Alene.
Brake had been deceased for several days, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
"It was obvious initially that the male was deceased and had been deceased for some time. Our detectives were called to the scene and through that investigation, they determined that it was a homicide," Sergeant Reneau said.
There is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the community, however, the police have not stated if a potential suspect is in custody.
"Investigations is still actively working and they're following up several leads right now. We just don't have any concrete information right now that points to a specific person and so we're still following up with a lot of information," Sergeant Reneau said.
Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Jared Reneau says investigators believe that the suspect killed brake intentionally.
"It's somebody that he likely knew. It wasn't a random crime and based on that, we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public," Sergeant Reneau said.
This is the first homicide that Coeur d'Alene Police have investigated for some time, KHQ asked Sergeant Reneau when the last time the Lake City has seen something like this.
"I couldn't tell you. It's been a long time. I don't want to say for us it's rare, and I'm certainly not trying to tempt fate. I remember we had one last year around Memorial Day, and that may have been the last one, I don't know," Sergeant Reneau said.
Right now, the Coeur d'Alene Police hope that anyone with information related to the death of brake will come forward.
"We're at that point right now where we wanted to get out some information and that way if anybody in the surrounding area had any type of information that they felt might assist in the investigation, obviously, that's important to us and we would them to contact the police department," Sergeant Reneau said.
Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone and Android.