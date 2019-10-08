SPOKANE, Wash. - A Coeur d'Alene restaurant known for its fresh/natural ingredients and dietary accommodations is expanding in the Inland Northwest, announcing a new downtown Spokane location in River Park Square.
Cosmic Cowboy Grill plans to open its Spokane location on Main St., next to Nordstrom's and Williams Sonoma, in January 2020.
"Cosmic Cowboy Grill serves award-winning, scratch-made, gourmet food using fresh, natural ingredients," a description on its website reads. "Our menu includes everything from grilled meats and half pound burgers to grain bowls and salads so you are sure to find something for everyone in your group."
Cosmic Cowboy's Coeur d'Alene location has picked up a couple of honors in the Inland Northwest, most recently being named the best N.I Vegetarian restaurant in North Idaho in the Inlander's Best of Readers 2019 Poll.
"A Cosmic Cowboy is a person equally at home in the country or the city. They embrace new ways of doing things (Cosmic) while remembering the values that make us great (Cowboy)," the website says in explanation of the restaurant's name.
The restaurant is known for accommodating a range of diets, offering extensive lists of its menu items that are vegan, gluten free, low carb, dairy-free, paleo or vegetarian.
"Like our namesakes, Cosmic Cowboy Grill doesn’t believe that your dining choices should be limited by narrow definitions," The website reads. "If you want Brussels sprouts with your HALF POUND burger, go right ahead. If you want French fries and mac and cheese with your tofu, that’s cool too. The point is to be yourself and order what makes you happy."
The restaurant recently shared a video on its Facebook page, offering future patrons an inside look at remodel plans for the business space previously occupied by Tortilla Union Southwest Grill. Tortilla Union suddenly closed its doors back in August.
Cosmic Cowboy's CdA restaurant is located at 412 West Haycraft Avenue. It is open daily at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The franchise also has frequent live music acts, typically teased on their Facebook page in advance.
