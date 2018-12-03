COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene School Board of Trustees has decided to push back a final decision on how to ask voters to approve a proposed $20 million levy on a March 2019 ballot.
The board did not reach a final vote to write in the question, but they did come to a consensus agreement that the language should include $20 million, not $16 million.
Instead, they will give it one more month to finalize some last minute revisions.
Coeur d’Alene School Board Trustee, Tom Hearn, said this is a "generational obligation” to ensure proper education for kids in the district.
The additional $4 million would go towards funding mental health resources, school security upgrades and teacher pay.
The big discussion at the board meeting focused on teacher pay and how to attract and keep teachers within the district.
Both members of the public and the board said teacher pay in the district is not enough to stay competitive with Spokane.
The board will have to make a decision about the wording of the levy at its next meeting in January so they can submit the final draft of it to the county clerk in time to be on the March ballot.
Tonight, the @CdaSchools board of trustees meets tonight with a potential vote on a proposed $20 million levy. The levy currently sits at $16mil and the additional $4mil would help fund mental health resources, school security, and increased teacher pay @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/mlF9Oo2D2G— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) December 4, 2018
2 hours of discussion on the levy and the @CdaSchools board of trustees decides not to take a vote, but come to a consensus that $20mill is what is needed. An official decision will need to come at the districts next meeting in January @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/8UxhNEdpqP— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) December 4, 2018