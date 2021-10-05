COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Just over a week after protesters shut down a Coeur D'Alene school board meeting and days after two board members resigned, nothing much has changed. The meeting this week was virtual and allowed public comments only through email.
Despite a record number of hospitalizations still in north Idaho, mask requirements were not talked about today at Coeur D'Alene school board meeting.
What was talked about? Sick leave for staff and what will happen with two newly open board spots.
Protesters gathered outside Coeur D'Alene school board trustee's special board meeting two Fridays ago, right before they cancelled the meeting. The topic of conversation: masks.
Exactly one week later two board members announced their resignation. Board Chair Jennifer Brumley and another trustee, Tambra Pickford. However, neither Brumley nor Pickford mentioned the protests in their decision to resign.
Despite all of this, and a record number of hospitalizations in North Idaho....
"As a state we should hopefully hit our peak here in the next few weeks," Shon Hocker, the Superintendent of Coeur D'Alene Public Schools said.
...there has been no update to COVID policies. What the board did talk about? Sick leave.
"Currently a staff member uses up whatever sick days they have and go beyond that they kind of reach a choice do I come to work sick or do I take a day and at that point those days that are beyond what they have start subtracting out of their paycheck," Casey Morrisroe, the Zone 2 trustee said.
A proposal moving forward would let school staff take next year's sick leave and borrow it for this year.
"I've heard from several staff members that this has been frustrating for them that they have already had to use a personal time because they've been out sick with COVID," Lisa May, the Zone 1 trustee said. "I don't want to incentivize staff to come and work sick especially until all students have access to get vaccinated."
Further discussions on this will take place at the next board meeting. As for the open board seats, both will need to be filled within 90 days.
"I know we've had some interest already letters to us of interested parties so," Rebecca Smith, the Zone 5 trustee said.
Brumley's spot is set to be voted in by the community in November and the board is hoping the person voted in would be able to start earlier than the start of 2022.
The next board meeting will be in-person. So, we will have to see if anything changes with COVID precautions in schools.