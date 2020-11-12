COEUR d'ALENE, Id - The Coeur d'Alene School District is looking for substitute teachers and are offering to pay $100 a day until December 31st.
That pay rate is $20 more a day then normal.
Substitutes who are paid that rate usually have to do long term duty, 10 consecutive days or more to receive $90 a day.
The district is facing staff shortages because so many of their staff is under quarantine for .
It's why CdA Schools had to move the NExA Achool to remote learning for two weeks.
The district also moved middle schools to hybrid alongside Lake City High and Coeur d'Alene High School, which will start November 30th.
Elementary schools are still four days a week in person.
If you want to apply, the contact information is below:
Lisa Loy, HR Department
208-664-8241 x10031
Facebook/EmploymentCdASchools
