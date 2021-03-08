People living in the Coeur d'Alene Public Schools District will vote on the district's levy Tuesday.
According to CDA Schools, the levy is a $20-million replacement levy that is not seeking an increase.
According to the district, the tax rate people in the district are seeing is projected to decrease.
In 2018, the tax rate was at $2.23 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value. In 2021, the tax rate is projected at $1.71 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.
The levy has passed every year since 1986 and makes up 25% of the district's budget. The budget goes towards school safety, technology, transportation and suicide prevention programs.
CDA Schools parent Marie Nail said she wants the levy to pass.
"I feel like supporting public education is important for the future of our community, because educated children become responsible citizens and what we do now to support our kids is going to affect everyone's future," Nails said.
There is a group campaigning against the levy. The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee put out flyers encouraging people to vote 'no.'
KHQ reached out to them for comment and we have not heard back.