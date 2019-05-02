COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With two high schools in the Coeur d’Alene School District with over 1,500 kids.
The need for more security is paramount.
“We just want to make sure that students are safe and feel safe,” Scott Maben said.
Maben, the spokesperson for the Coeur d’Alene School District, says the district is looking to hire four campus safety officers.
Two would patrol the grounds of Lake City High School and the other two would patrol Coeur d’Alene High School’s campus.
Maben says the safety officers would not be armed and they would work closely with school resource officers.
“Keeping an eye on all the student entrances and just keeping a closer eye on what's happening in and around our schools,” Maben said.
Funding for these positions will come from the $20 million school levy that was passed by voters in March 2019.
Along with the four campus safety officers, Maben says the district will look to hire a ninth school resource officer.
That officer, Maben says, will help patrol elementary schools within the city.
It may seem like a lot of manpower, but the need for school safety remains a top priority in the district.
“You can't really focus on your learning if you're not feeling safe in school,” Maben said.
Maben added the district hopes to hire the new officers relatively soon to get them trained and ready for the beginning of next school year.