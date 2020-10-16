Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PATCHY BLOWING DUST WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, WARDEN, AND ODESSA. AREAS NEAR FRESHLY WORKED FIELDS WILL HAVE A HEIGHTENED RISK OF REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO DUST. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&