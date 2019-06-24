Watch again

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools will once again be providing free meals for children throughout the summer.

The school district has sponsored the "Summer Meals Program" for kids each summer since 1989.

Children between ages 1-18 may attend any summer meals location and receive a breakfast or lunch meal free of charge between June 12 and Aug. 16, 2019.

The 2019 program locations include Bryan, Ramsey, Skyway and Fernan Elementary.

There are no income requirements or registration for the program, which is available to any children that attend.

Adults are also able to purchase a breakfast meal for $2.50 or a lunch meal for $3.85. Parents are encouraged to come along with their children.

The only requirement is that the meal must be eaten on site and finished within 15 minutes of the final serving time.

Locations, schedules and menu options are available here: https://www.cdaschools.org/freemeals.

The program is federally funded to ensure children in low-income areas can continue to have nutritious meals during school vacations.