CDA Schools Superintendent leaving at the end of the school year for new position in Oregon

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 215 PM PST Wednesday. * At 220 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur D'alene, Pullman, Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Rathdrum, St. Maries, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Colfax, Spirit Lake, Millwood and Plummer. Moderate to heavy rain continuing overnight along with snowmelt will lead to rises on small rivers and creeks across parts of Eastern Washington and the Southern Idaho Panhandle. Rain and melting snow will also heighten the potential for rock slides in steep terrain. Minor flooding is possible in low lying areas and fields. Rain amounts of one to three inches are possible in the headwaters of these basins. Large mainstem rivers will see rises as well, although flooding is not expected. Water leves are expected to peak around midday Wednesday and gradually fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties and Spokane Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&