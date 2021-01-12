CDA Schools Superintendent leaving at the end of the school year for new position in Oregon

The Superintendent of Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is set to leave at the end of the 2020-2021 school year for a new position in Oregon. 

According to a release from CDA Schools, Dr. Steven Cook is heading to the Bend-La Pine School District to be the superintendent. 

Dr. Cook has been the superintendent of CDA Schools for three years. 

The Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will meet in the coming weeks to establish a process and timeline for selecting a new superintendent. 

 

