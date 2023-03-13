COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - It’s not every day you lose $1,200 in cash, and it’s certainly not every day you recover that lost $1,200.
“And so my wife backtracked on my phone to see where I had been and I went to Papa Murphey’s and so I called there,” Coeur d’Alene, Idaho resident, Gary Dixon said.
According to an employee, the $1,200 was not there - or so they thought.
“And he was standing with the money in his hand and said that Jackson had turned it in,” Dixon said.
Jackson Staples is a senior in Coeur d’Alene. He’s been working at Papa Murphy’s for two years and when he found that cash, he knew what he had to do.
“Well, that’s not mine. If I lost my wallet, I’d want someone to return it,” Staples said.
Jackson turned that $1,200 into his boss because he says that was the right thing to do.
“God says to treat your neighbor as you treat yourself. So, I figured I’d do the same thing,” Staples said.
Wise actions from a young adult and Dixon couldn’t be more thankful.
“There needs to be more people like Jackson and that’s why I wanted to reach out to the news to do something for him. In fact, I was talking to my friend Joe and he’s talking about wanting to do a GoFundMe. We think that somebody that does something like this should be rewarded for what they did,” Dixon said.
So they did set up a GoFundMe page Monday, and when the cameras weren’t rolling, Dixon gave Jackson $100.
“I’ve loved growing up here and I’ve always seen a lot more people wanting to do the right thing,” Staples said.