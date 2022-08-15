COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho family says their mother fell into a romance scam, and the scammers took as much as you can possibly imagine.
70-year-old Diane Webb had been single for about 40 years. Her granddaughter thought a dating app might help her find a spouse, that's until Diane fell in love with a guy named Michael.
"I actually went with her on one because she was scared to go. It seemed like it was working and then it wasn't, reel quickly," granddaughter Mallorie Williams said.
Diane had fallen for Michael, and within three years of talking, her family says he would ask her for money for different reasons. He even told her that he would fly in to visit her.
"On the day he was supposed to show up he would tell her 'I'm at the airport, but I don't have money to get to you. Could you just give me a little?' He was in Africa the whole time,” daughter Monica Grimm said.
Michael, they say, would try to convince Diane her family didn't value her as much as he did. Eventually, Diane gave up everything, selling her home, and turning her back on her family - all for a man her family says never even existed.
"I was angry, bitter, and mad that my grandma would choose this man over her family,” Mallorie said.
Her daughters say Diane planned a trip to visit Micahel in Nigeria back in March.
It was supposed to be a three-month stay. Diane would be back home in June, but it ended up being much longer than anyone could have imagined. "I cannot imagine the horror on my mother's face when she got off that plane in Nigeria and found out right away that he was not who he said he was," Monica said.
The daughters say her mother didn't find love -- she found captivity, held in a warehouse in Enugu where she was given only potatoes and beer.
But the trauma didn't stop there.
"She said that the abuse by several men and this one that she was talking to started right away. Physical abuse, mental abuse, all of it," Monica said.
According to her family, Diane became close with one of the guardsmen who would later become her ticket back to the US.
"He felt bad for my mom being 70 and as sick she was. He told her I'm getting you a ticket and sending you back home," daughter Melinda Thomas said.
Jul. 9, just after midnight, Spokane Airport security called the family and told them that Diane was back home.
Unfortunately, the family tells KHQ that this ordeal was just too hard on Diane. She recently passed away at an area hospital due to malnutrition.
KHQ did ask the FBI if they were investigating Diane's case, but they told us that they could not comment.