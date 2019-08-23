A 55-year-old Coeur d'Alene woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 95 near Worley Thursday evening.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday at mile post 398.4 near the Benewah/Kootenai County line and south of Worley.
Delora Fink, 55 of Coeur d'Alene, was traveling northbound on Highway 95 in a Nissan Rouge and drove left of center into southbound lanes, colliding head on with 66-year-old Larry Blair of Potlach in a Dodge Ram 3500.
Fink was pronounced deceased at the scene. She had been wearing a seat belt. Next of kin has been notified.
ISP says Blair wasn't wearing a seat belt and was treated and released on scene.
Highway 95 had various degrees of blockage for six hours.