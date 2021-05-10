COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department's (CDAPD) K27 spring fundraiser is going on now.
CDAPD is offering a Pit Boss Pro Series 1150, 4 rounds of Golf at the Coeur d'Alene resort Golf course, a Taylor Made SIM2 driver, a Titleist Scotty Cameron 2020 putter, a Craftsman pressure washer, and a carved wood Idaho wall art piece as raffle prizes.
Additionally, they have two variations of GLOCK pistols as prizes for law enforcement only.
CDAPD said the proceeds will go to first responder wellness and support programs.
Raffle drawings will be held on May 15.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased with cash or check at Anchored Coffee Company or through their website www.cdapdfoundation.org.