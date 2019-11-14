A new report from the CDC shows that cigarette smoking among U.S. adults has reached an all-time low.
According to the study, about 20 percent of adults reported using a tobacco product in 2018.
However, only 13.7 percent reported smoking cigarettes, the lowest since 1965.
The rate of e-cigarette and smokeless tobacco has seen an increase, while 19 percent used at least two tobacco products.
As the American Cancer Society's Great American Smokeout approaches, encouraging smokers to quit the habit, tips are available at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.