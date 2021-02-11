The CDC released new guidance saying people who have been fully vaccinated, meaning gotten both doses, don't need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.
In general terms, quarantine is recommended for healthy people who have been exposed to the virus. During the quarantine time, people are asked to isolate to see if they'll develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials say this will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the new guidance, the CDC said quarantining isn't necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose. Important to note here: This is only the case for people without symptoms.
"Fully vaccinated" means that at least two weeks have passed since a person has gotten the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. Right now, only two-dose vaccines have been approved for inoculation.
However, the CDC still says people should wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.
The guidance says the risk that fully vaccinated people could spread the virus to others is still uncertain, but "vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic COVID-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission."
